August may be winding down, but you still have time to get a taste of your favorite summer foods.

Carnival vendors set up shop in the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot to serve up some popular dishes on Saturday.

Visitors could get everything from fried dough to sausage while staying safe by socially distancing.

The event is a good way to curb that food craving while helping struggling vendors who are missing fair season.

"The hospitality industry is just hurting overall," said Lena LaFratta of Hammerl Amusements. "So it's great that we usually have all summer that we can get this small event to do it. We were happy that we were able to come up with something where people would be able to come and still get food so everybody can make some money this summer."

The vendors will be back Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.