Now that bowling alleys are allowed to reopen, Radio Social opened Friday with new social distancing rules, including temperature checks at the door, the use of every other bowling lane, and keeping the arcade shut down.

You have to wear masks unless you're seated to eat and drink.

They're also completely cashless now, and there's a new layout to help folks maintain distance.

"We think it's gonna be just wonderful. We've done a lot of work here to make this a particularly safe environment," said owner Dan Morgenstern. "That was what we spent two months, the last two months rebuilding, dealing with our logisitics, creating the safest environment in town."

Radio Social had been closed since March 16 due to the pandemic.