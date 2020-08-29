LOS ANGELES — Nothing beats a day at the spa to relax your body and mind, but for Deisy Suarez, running one during a pandemic has been nothing but stressful.

“No one has used this sauna since we first shut down back in March," she said.

What You Need To Know Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new color coded tier system for reopening California



The colors in order of severity are purple, red, orange and yellow



Currently, 90 percent of Californians live in areas designated purple



Once L.A. County reaches red, businesses will be allowed to operate indoors at 28 percent capacity

After spending a career working for others, Suarez opened Desuar Spa in 2018 when she decided to be her own boss. Now, she’s losing hope that her business — and the industry, for that matter — can survive.

“My business has dropped from being able to host up to 14 clients an hour to not being able to host only 3-4 clients an hour," she said.

Suarez took a loan for $1.4 million to build out her 4,500 square foot dream spa, so she’s all in. When the city and state briefly allowed spas to reopen back in late June, she spent over $25,000 to purchase hospital grade air purifiers, a virucidal fog machine and other required PPE supplies, only to be told she had to close two weeks later.

“I just fear the law hasn’t been favoring the woman business owner,” said Suarez. “For us, it’s very difficult to have to carry a table that is 250 lbs. We don’t have too many male people working, doing facials, doing massages. It’s usually a more women dominated industry.”

After losing her father and sister-in-law to COVID-19, Suarez understands the dangers associated with the deadly virus. With a husband and two kids at home, she doesn’t want to risk infecting her own family. But despite the dangers, she feels Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to do more to help small businesses.

“I would like for him to say we can reopen indoors. With our access to water, with our access to bathrooms, it’s way much safer away from the heat," she said.

"We’re going to be more stubborn this time and have a mandatory wait time before moves. We didn’t do that last time,” Newsom said during the announcement.

Unfortunately for Suarez, the governor’s new blueprint for a safer economy will apply stricter rules to reopening.

“It’s just frustrating to know now I have to wait till red to see how long it’s going to take for me to be in the red color chart," she said. "And that’s only going to put me in the 28% of capacity, and I don’t think I’ll be able to survive and sustain the business at a 28% rate."

Now color-coded rather than different stages, L.A. County is firmly in the purple instead of "stage 2," which means Suarez is still only able to operate outdoors. Thankfully, her landlord is allowing her to run her business on the rooftop.

“The whole point of the spa is to be able to get away from the city, get away from the noise," she said. "Being outside from that environment takes away from the whole experience of what the spa should be."

Breathe in, breathe out — small business owners won’t be able to breathe until they're safely in the yellow.