One of the largest chains of fitness gyms reopened in the Rochester area on Friday.

As with other local gyms, there are some restrictions. All planet fitness locations can only operate at 33 percent capacity and you're required to wear a mask at all times. Cleaning stations have also been added.

Many were excited to be back to workout again.

"We had some people waiting at the front door for us to come in and while you couldn't see their face move with the mask, you could see they were smiling under that mask," said John Hrinda, Planet Fitness division president.

Patrons can do touchless check-in when they arrive at the gym using the Planet Fitness app.

You can also use the app to see how many people are at the gym at a given time. Hours vary by location.

Click the links below for more information on these gyms that have also reopened.