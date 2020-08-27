Workers are rallying outside casinos across the state, including del Lago Resort & Casino in the Finger Lakes. They're asking the governor to allow them to reopen safely.

More than 5,000 casino workers have been off the job since mid-March. They say those positions will be lost permanently if they aren't restored by October. Federal policy automatically terminates the employment of anyone furloughed for more than six months.

Advocates point to native-run casinos as an example that reopening can be done safely. So far, no outbreaks have been linked to those casinos.

Workers say their jobs are essential and that failing to reopen casinos will only hurt local economies.