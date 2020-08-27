Employees of Rivers Casino will be returning to their workplace Thursday, protesting the continued closure of casinos across New York state.

Casinos closed back in March and there's no word from the state when they will reopen.

Those who have been laid off from non-native owned casinos said if they're not back to work by October, they could lose their jobs for good.

And organizers of the protest say it's not just their income at risk. The longer casinos stay closed, the more municipal governments lose in shared tax revenue.

State officials said they've kept casinos closed because they invite social gatherings where customers are close to one another.

But organizers of Thursday's rally said native-owned casinos and those out of state have opened without issue and they should be able to as well.

There will be rallies Thursday at all 5 of the state's casinos, including Rivers in Schenectady.

Each starts at noon.