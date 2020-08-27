Cindy Harrington has spent most of her adult life inside of Dominick’s Restaurant.

Her father opened the restaurant when she was 18.

“We opened in 1980. We’ve all worked here. Every grandchild has worked here,” said Harrington.

She and her three sisters grew up here, working and “taking care of the community.”

“We feel that each piece of us is a part of our dad so putting us together is like creating our dad,” she said.

In 2011, Dominick died and Cindy made the choice to continue running the restaurant.

But now things are changing.

“I believe the decision came when I realized that I feel young but I’m mature enough that I would like to start something different," Harrington said. "Our family has dedicated our life to this. We gave it one hell of a go. The highs and lows, I could write a book. But all good things have to turn into something different."

Cindy is in no rush — waiting for the right buyer to carry on this family’s traditions.

Maybe even the recipes.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of time because we want to make sure it’s the right person and make sure they continue to take care of the costumers that we’ve groomed into our family,” said Harrington.