About 100 people have gathered in Astoria, Queens Thursday in the hopes of saving the Key Food at 31st Street and Ditmars Blvd.

The owner of the store, Man-Dell Food Stores, Inc., has been trying to get Jenel Management to extend or renew their lease for several months.

Currently, the plan is to bring a Target to the location, but opponents worry that move will leave the community without an adequate food supply during the pandemic.

The CEO of Man-Dell has said they may have to lay off more than 100 longtime employees if they lose this location.

The community members want those opposed to the new Target to boycott the company’s website and other NYC locations.

Target issued a statement on this story, which reads, “We’ve been serving neighborhoods throughout New York for more than 20 years, and our philosophy all along has been really simple: take care of our guests, take care of our team and be great neighbors in the communities we serve. That includes working with local organizations like the Queens Chamber of Commerce and civic leaders to understand local needs. It means rallying our teams to volunteer in local efforts and supporting organizations who are creating positive change. As we look to open new stores in Jackson Heights and Astoria, we continue to invest time in learning how to best serve each community – not just to make sure we have the right products on the shelves, but to determine how we can work together to support the things they care about most.”