Worcester's first specialty doughnut company is getting ready to open its first brick and mortar location downtown.

Susan and Joe Skzek, the owners of “Glazy Susan,” have been selling their donuts at pop-up locations since the summer of 2018. They offer flavors like maple bacon, chocolate glazed, and Vietnamese coffee.

This year, they've decided to create a permanent location inside the DCU Center.

The Skzeks say they found inspiration for the shop while traveling.

"Every city we visit, we find the best doughnut shop there. We always found, coming back home to Worcester, we didn't have that artisanal, from-scratch doughnut shop that we loved in other cities,” Joe said. “We wanted to bring that experience here to our hometown."

"Downtown is special to me,” Susan said. “I went to school here right across the street. It is kind of wholesome that it has come full circle. There is nothing like that downtown, so we just hope we draw in the kids, other local businesses, businesses downtown and eat breakfast, eat donuts and drink our drinks."

The shop will also offer specialty coffee and tea drinks, as well as ​other hot food options. The official opening date is not set yet, but they say they'll be opening soon starting with Saturdays and Sundays.