A new brewery named to honor first responders is now open Orchard Park.

First Line Brewing is the first craft beer bar to open in the village. To honor first responders, each month a portion of profits will go to local and national charities.

The brewery offers a range of creative flavors such as fruity pebbles, citrus, chocolate, and blueberry muffin.

"We’ve been home-brewing for quite some time now and perfecting our recipes and we had our core recipes and then we were playing around with it brewing for on tap,” said owner Michael Maiorana. “We wanted to create different drinks that would cater to all people, all of their palettes so we have a nice range of beers that will serve a lot of people."

The brewing company is located at 4906 South buffalo Street in Orchard Park.