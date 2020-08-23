Pressure Drop Brewing and Big Ditch Brewing are dropping their deity series of beers following concern from some members of the Hindu community.

Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed called on the companies to apologize and withdraw the latest beer in the series called “Aqua Shiva.”

Zed said the name of the beer is highly inappropriate and linking a deity to an alcoholic beverage is disrespectful.

Big Ditch and Pressure Drop released a joint statement, apologizing for the names and artwork. The companies say they did not spend enough time thinking about what the name Shiva means to the Hindu community.

Although this does end the current collaboration between the two breweries, they may still work together in the future.