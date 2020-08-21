Keeping things clean isn’t unusual for Utica Coffee Roasting Company employees, but what is unusual is having a space that isn’t filled with people.

“I’ve been here for five years and this is definitely a change,” said Utica Coffee Roasting employee Michelle McSweeney. "They are still taking orders inside and orders for pick up, and employees are trying to clean every space every 10 to 15 minutes. It adds a little bit of extra work but it’s not that bad actually. It feels good to have everything extra clean.”

Since the start of the pandemic, online sales have gone way up.

“Our online sales spiked," McSweeney said. "I mean, people were ordering, even I personally, from home, like the first two weeks I ordered like five bags of coffee and had that shipped right to my house in North Utica.”

Another business able to serve customers, even with restrictions in place.