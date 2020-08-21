STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - With views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and prime locations next to the St. George Ferry terminal, developing Staten Island's north shore waterfront was supposed to be easy. But nearly a decade after plans for several large-scale developments were announced, much of that development has stalled.



The city's first outlet center, Empire Outlets, opened in May 2019. It hasn't quite realized its full potential.



"Not many places are open. It’s actually very sad," said Arlene Eder, a visitor at the outlets. "Last time we came, it was so busy, and now..."

Some of the 30 storefronts opened last year remain closed amid the pandemic, and the US Polo Association store is closed for good.



In an effort to attract visitors, the center now offers free outdoor programming. It says spending at many of its open retailers is about the same as it was last year.

"I don’t think it’s for lack of trying on their part," said Staten Island Borough President James Oddo. "I think these guys have gotten, they got into the rink with Mike Tyson in his prime."

A beer garden, and other food options, are set to open this summer, but exactly when is not clear.



Next door, at the site known as Lighthouse Point, work was halted last year because the project’s former contractor filed for bankruptcy.

Lighthouse Point includes plans for residential and commercial space, as well as a hotel. But there are no timelines for when any of those developments will be completed.

There were plans to build 400 more housing units, with an option to build even more, at Urby, the old US naval base. But when that begins is unknown.



Staten Island City Councilman Steve Matteo says it's not surprising that there have been delays at these projects.

"It's gonna be delayed for months, for years, and obviously with COVID and capital projects, there’s trouble. There’s some projects where we’re probably going to have to go back and find the funding again," Matteo said.

At the site of the New York Wheel, a group of investors are still working to build a scaled-down wheel, like the London Eye. The team continues to make monthly payments to the city for maintenance.

Oddo says it's a good sign that the city hasn't requested new ideas for the site.

"It’s about these projects, yes, but it’s about what comes after it and creating that climate and showing you can invest in Staten Island," he said.

Investments he thinks are still worthwhile.