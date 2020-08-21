Back to school shopping may look a little different this year with some schools starting the semester online.

It's one of the most important times for retailers outside of the holiday season.

Eastview Mall says despite COVID-19 restrictions it has been doing pretty well overall. The manager of the mall says since opening, there have been plenty of people coming in and getting what they need.

Parents shopping at the mall say they are there because their kids are going to school full time.

Stores like “Buckle” say since they have clothes for all ages they seem to be making the most out of family’s situations.

“So we really aren't worrying too much about that. Backpack, they’re not doing lockers so we’re going to need a bigger backpack because she’s going to be carrying more stuff around. So that's the only difference really. As far as clothing and you know making sure we have masks and whatever. Other than that it's pretty much the same," said mother Denise Eyington who is also an assistant teacher at Pittsford Middle School. She was shopping with her daughter Sydney.

“I’ve been telling families even when you go back to school online you still want to feel like you’re in school and dress up, so it’s been good this year. I’ve been really surprised,” said Buckle manager Patricia Aguirr.

The Retail Council of New York State says that back to school shopping usually is a good indicator of how the holiday season will go.