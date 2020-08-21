State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the Buffalo Billion initiative's RiverBend Project was lacking proper oversight.

In an audit released Friday, DiNapoli says Empire State Development provided taxpayer dollars to private companies for high-tech projects such as what is now Tesla at RiverBend, but did not have a robust process to evaluate whether projects were viable or were delivering results.

The audit also states that evaluation of the progress of projects was difficult because ESD reports contained either limited or conflicting information and also lowered expectations of results.

Spectrum News has reached out to Empire State Development for comment but has not heard back yet.

