The future is questionable for one of Herkimer County's biggest employers. Remington Arms has been in Ilion for a few hundred years. Herkimer County locals share a look back at its history.

"I was just recently told by a Remington official that there are a lot of small towns that are going to be impacted by Remington if it were to close. I made sure to tell him that, 'Our village isn't just like every other village. This is Remington's home,'" said Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica shortly after Remington leaders announced they were filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

What You Need To Know



Lamica said some of the properties that helped shape the village of Ilion are still standing.

Those properties belonged to the Remington family, starting with Eliphalet Remington who researchers say came from Connecticut.

"Eliphalet had a forge in the Ilion Gorge where he made his first gun barrel. So he went to Utica, he walked to Utica from Ilion which is probably a 10, 15-minute ride in the car but imagine walking all the way to Utica," said Herkimer County Historical Society executive director Sue Perkins.

Eliphalet was determined to get help for a gun he was making.

If you're from Herkimer County you're probably very familiar w/ Remington Arms. It's one of the county's biggest employers. But did you know they used to make typewriters, sewing machines, farming equip&more? We'll learn about its interesting history this weekend on @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/rDu0QM10Li — Melissa Krull (@MKrullTV) August 21, 2020

That gun turned out to be a big hit, leading to a profitable business.

"It was hard for him to get to the Erie Canal. From Ilion Gorge, he would have to get a wagon and drive down and then ship his guns out that way. So what he ended up doing was buying the Clap Saddle property," Perkins said.

She says that's where the plant is today.

In 1856, Remington's website says the company became "E. Remington & Sons".

By that time, Eliphalet's guns proved their wartime demand when needed for the Mexican-American War, but the requests during the Civil War may have been too much for Remington's founder.

"They had to alter 5,000 Harpers Ferry muskets within two weeks in 1861, and the stress from that they think is what caused Eliphalet to die August 12," said Perkins.

Eliphalet's sons took over.

Researchers say Remington made more than just guns but cash registers, typewriters, sewing machines, farming equipment, bicycles, and other items.

Eventually, the company changed hands and their name.

While times have changed, you can still see the Old Remington Homestead, the Remington Mansion's Stables, and of course, the pride of Ilion, the Remington Arms Plant all still in use, many hope, for many more years.