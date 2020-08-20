A new self-care business is now open in Perinton.

And it is all about artisan collaboration and creativity during these uncertain economic times.

What You Need To Know Opening last month in Perinton, The Enchanted Butterly is a combination of healing therapies, a beauty bar, and handmade products



Tasha Vila opened the shop as a self-care business of beauty, healing, and art



It focuses on artisan collaboration and creativity

The Enchanted Butterfly just opened last month on 31F and Macedon Center Road in Perinton. It is a combination of healing therapies, a beauty bar, and handmade products from Rochester artists.

Tasha Vila left her high-stress medical career behind to open The Enchanted Butterfly. It is a self-care business of beauty, healing, and art.

NEW Business:The Enchanted Butterfly opened on Macedon Center Rd. Perinton. It’s a healing, beauty and artisan shop. Owner Tasha Vila quit her medical job to open what she calls her dream business of helping people look and feel their best. @SPECNewsROC #fairport #SmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/W6hhdpSyPe — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 20, 2020

"I used the COVID time to paint and be creative and to get inspired and not to give up," Vila said. "It is never too late to achieve your dream. I do a little bit of everything here. It’s a mishmash of everything in the shop."

There is sound therapy, color therapy, reiki and tarot readings, and beauty services. Vila has also welcomed local artists in to sell their handcrafted items.

"I am meeting a lot of great people and I love to help artists show their art because I started in shops," she said. "I know how it is and how the struggle is to show your artwork."

The Enchanted Butterfly includes a “Local Artists” space for artisans to sell their handcrafted items. There’s handmade jewelry, lotions, home decor and macramé. The shop is open Wed-Sun. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/S8gJGX62ul — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 20, 2020

New mom Jena Guerin is a macramé artist.

"I so appreciate being able to share and sell my handmade items here," Guerin said. "It is really important for everyone to come together in the community and just show what is out there.”

The Enchanted Butterfly is open Wednesday to Sunday.