With construction for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Schodack nearing completion, the company is now starting to hire more than 1,000 new full-time employees.

“Pretty impressive site,” said Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive. “It’s probably the most impressive new construction site in the area, along with Regeneron.”

He called this announcement a huge impact for the region. McLaughlin expects employees to start working at the more than 1,000,000 square foot facility on Route 9 sometime this fall.

“It’s just a great opportunity for a lot of folks that need work and want to work,” McLaughlin said.

The news of 1,000 employees was a surprise to the Birchwood Association, who were expecting closer to 800 employees. Some of these residents have been critical of the project since the beginning, even filing a lawsuit, with concerns over environmental issues and traffic safety.

“We remain concerned about the way that this project was ‘approved’ and the short and long term impacts on our families and neighbors,” Birchwood Association said in a statement.

McLaughlin says he’s not overly worried.

“It’s a road that’s very big, very under used, and can handle a lot of capacities,” McLaughlin said.

In a statement, Amazon says at no time will all employees be onsite at once. They also say shifts are staggered to reduce traffic congestion, and will continue to work to minimize that impact.

“We’re always evaluating the impact of our operations, working to increase efficiencies and minimize impacts, and we work collaboratively with local officials to determine how we can reduce congestion and continue to be more sustainable,” said Courtney Norman, a public relations specialist for Amazon Operations.

Birchwood Association says they’re not against development or jobs, and hopes Amazon will be good neighbors and work with residents.