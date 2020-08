Two Mohawk Valley bars are no longer serving alcohol after their liquor licenses were suspended for violating state COVID-19 guidelines.

The Side Street Bar in Mohawk and Dick Smith's Tavern in Utica had standing room only, and poeple, including bartenders, weren't wearing masks, according to investigators.

They also say alcohol was also being served without food.

Nearly 150 bars statewide have had their licenses suspended since the pandemic began.