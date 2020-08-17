The president's biggest cheerleader for the Kodak Pharmaceutical deal ripped Kodak leaders who are now facing scrutiny for alleged insider trading.

Peter Navarro went as far as to say, "you can't fix stupid."

The SEC will investigate the $765 million federal loan to Kodak. It's on hold because of stock options acquired by Kodak's chief executive and other company leaders, as well as a media leak before the deal was announced. Shares of Kodak skyrocketed, which raised red flags.

Navarro minced no words when he appeared on CNBC Monday morning.

"Based on what I'm seeing — and let's get it investigated — based on what I'm seeing, what happened at Kodak was probably the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history."

Kodak launched its own internal investigation. The company's stock has lost nearly all of the value gained following the pharmaceutical announcement last month.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee began investigating Kodak. The United States International Development Finance Corporation put its deal with Kodak on hold following the allegations.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that although he doesn't know the specifics of the investigation into the Kodak deal, he will do everything possible to ensure it happens.