A new international street food restaurant opened Monday in Worcester.

Franklin Street Fare in downtown offers foods from about 20 different countries. Executive chef Terrell Wilson says the restaurant is a newer concept which combines two different, popular trends in food culture: food trucks and street food. He says the restaurant's unique design is what's allowing them to open during a pandemic when others in the industry are struggling.

Franklin Street Fare is part of Worcester's Grid Hospitality Group, managed by mg2. It’s open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.