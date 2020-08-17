After a five-month wait, gym owners are expected to receive guidance on reopening protocols from Governor Andrew Cuomo today.

This comes after about 1,500 gym owners from across the state filed a $500 million class-action lawsuit saying the state's reopening plans were unfair to their businesses.

They say that's because other health-related industries were allowed to open their doors, but not them.

Also on Monday, bowling alleys can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Face coverings are mandatory and every other lane will be closed.

People must stay at their lane they are bowling in for their entire visit. Wait staff will take orders and deliver them to each lane. Bowling alleys are also required to follow strict cleaning protocols.