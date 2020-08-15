Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will be releasing protocols on Monday detailing how gyms will be able to reopen.

Many gyms in the city, like Chelsea Piers Fitness in downtown Brooklyn, have already begun putting protocols in place to prepare for their new brisk reopening.

“We have taken the highest safety measures to get ready," said Keeth Smart. regional general manager at Chelsea Piers Fitness. "We have hospital-grade air filters, ultraviolet lights. We spaced out all of our equipment six feet or more. We have installed Plexiglas at all of our communal front desk check-in counters. And we have just been training the team on all the necessary safety precautions to make every member feel like this is the safest place in the world,"

Smart says the state's guidance is a step in the right direction for the health and fitness industry in the state. He says many gyms already have sanitization protocols in place, like wiping down equipment after use. Smart added contract tracing will be easily done if necessary because most gyms have a check in system and personal information for members as a part of their subscription.

Some gymgoers though say even with precautions in place, they will not be rushing inside to work up a good sweat.

“I am really anxious and nervous about being in that environment,” said one New Yorker working out on the grass underneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

“I don’t know if I want to be in a sweaty place with a lot of people,” added a runner getting in a few miles alone the water in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The governor also announced on Friday that bowling alleys will be able to open at 50% occupancy on Monday.

Every other lane must be closed, people must wear masks, and stay in their assigned lane. These businesses must also have disinfecting protocols and food and drink service will only be provided by wait service.