From zero to 100: that was the reaction from one local bowling alley owner after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that bowling alleys will be able to open at 50 percent occupancy starting on Monday.

"Excited, stressed, but happy, very happy," said Russ Vallone.

Vallone bought the former AMF Gates Lanes this year in the middle of the pandemic.

Despite renovations and a name change to ABC Gates Bowl, the alley has not been able to open.

Vallone says there was no clear indication when he would be able to reopen.

Employees are now sanitizing the entire building.

Vallone says one of the biggest changes going forward will be to the nightly leagues - they normally fill the place.

"The bowling community is very tight-knit," said Vallone. "It's bigger than you think and it's very supportive, they've been great, they're very understanding people but as a whole they're creatures of habit, they don't want to give up the bowl."

Vallone says he'll be ready for bowlers come Monday, and wanted to thank everyone who has supported him and the business during this difficult time.