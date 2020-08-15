From zero to one hundred: that was the reaction from one local bowling alley owner following the governor’s announcement that bowling alleys can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

“Excited, stressed, but happy…very happy,” said Russ Vallone.

Vallone bought the former AMF Gates Lanes earlier this year, in the middle of the pandemic. Despite renovations and a name change to ABC Gates Bowl, the alley has not been able to open.

He had no idea when his business would be able to reopen, and says there was zero guidance from the state.

Now, his employees are rushing to sanitize the building and preparing for a new normal. Under the new guidelines, every other lane must be closed, people must wear masks, and stay in their assigned lane.

He says a big change will be the nightly leagues that normally fill the place.

"The bowling community is very tightknit,” Vallone said. “It's bigger than you think and it's very supportive, they've been great. They're very understanding people but as a whole they're creatures of habit, they don't want to give up the bowl."

Vallone says he'll be ready for bowlers come Monday, and wanted to thank everyone who has supported him and the business during this difficult time.