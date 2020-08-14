The economic impact of the pandemic continues.
Clothing and houseware retailer Stein Mart is closing.
The company, which has a store in the Pittsford Plaza, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.
Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins says the combined effects of the challenging retail environment and the impact of the pandemic has caused significant financial stress.
The company will liquidate its assets with going out of business sales.
Stein Mart's location in Pittsford has signs out front showing 10 and 30 percent off the entire store.
Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states, and will operate as normal through the chapter 11 filing.