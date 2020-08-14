A representative says the Medina Business Park is under consideration as a location for an Amazon distribution center.

Spectrum News spoke to a rep from the group representing the park - which we're told includes 200 acres of industrial-zoned land.

Representatives say Medina Business Park has been in contention for other large industrial projects.

Spectrum News has reached out to Amazon, and the company says it is constantly investigating new locations to support growth, but does not comment on its "future roadmaps."