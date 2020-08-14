Another Western New York county is throwing its hat in the ring to lure Amazon there.

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency says it has reached out to the company to discuss the benefits the county brings to the table for such a project.

It comes after the company announced it was no longer pursuing opening a nearly 4-million square foot warehouse on Grand Island and was also no longer interested in opening in Erie County.

The company did say it was looking at other spots in the region.

Corey Wiktor, the executive director of the Cattaraugus County IDA, says he's been in contact and has already identified plots both near Route 219 at the Southern Erie County/Northern Cattaraugus County border, as well as some spots near I-86 in Olean and Allegany.

He says while the project would benefit Cattaraugus County the most, it would still have a wide-reaching impact.

"With Western New York being one big community, we're just going to try to do everything we can to bring a company and project this size, not just to Cattaraugus County, but how can this benefit Chautauqua County, Allegany County, Erie County, Wyoming County. So as we throw the pebble in the pond, those ripple effects would be a win-win for us down here if we could land this project," said Wiktor.

On Thursday, Niagara, Chautauqua, and Orleans counties each expressed interest in bringing the proposed Amazon warehouse to Western New York.