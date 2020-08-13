Niagara Falls is looking to bring Amazon to Niagara County just a day after Amazon said it would not be pursuing the location on Grand Island or in Erie County at all.

Mayor Robert Restaino says the city reached out to the online retail giant.

He says there haven’t been any formal conversations yet.

Restaino says whether in the city of Niagara Falls itself or the surrounding areas, it would be a boon to the local economy.

"If Niagara Falls was not the location that was selected, and while I am obviously pulling for Niagara Falls and advocating it, if it was in any of our first-ring suburbs, any of the towns around us, obviously those employment opportunities continue to be available to us, as well as those other spinoff businesses that would be there to support this corporation," said Restaino.