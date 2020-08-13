Gyms in New York have been closed for five months because of the pandemic, and last week Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said they’re too risky to reopen right now.

What You Need To Know The governor has said gym's will remain closed indefinitely



The owners of Gold's Gym in Newburgh say they are ready to reopen



The NYS Fitness Alliance submitted a reopening plan to the state that has the backing of an infectious disease expert out of Chicago



Tammy and Don Murphy own Golds Gym in Middletown and Newburgh.

The gym has been in the family since the 1980's, and now their three kids are growing up there.

Don says as the months drag on and the doors remain closed, he’s worried about the health of his members.

“You know we have numerous testimonies submitted recently to the effect of the weight that they’re gaining, the health issues that they’re facing, the stress that they’re under, the depression that’s setting in, the anxiety that’s growing," said Don.

Don is referring to a video made by the New York State Fitness Alliance that has gym members from the Hudson Valley explain the damaging health affects they’re facing.

“I was diagnosed with COVID in March of this year and I recovered because of my good health, and being in good health is important in winning this."

“I have arthritis in my knees and it's very difficult to get a good cardio workout in at home without any equipment.”

“I have been diagnosed with depression, which I've never had before, and I can’t sleep at night," says three of their members.

Don says the fitness industry is essential and the NYS Fitness Alliance has submitted a comprehensive reopening safety plan to the state that has the backing of an infectious disease expert out of Chicago.

But all they’ve heard from the governor's office is that gyms are to remain closed indefinitely.

Do you miss the gym? The owners of @GoldsGym in Newburgh say they are ready to reopen. They say keeping the gyms closed is Negatively affecting millions of NYers physically and mentally. Hear about their reopening plan & what you can expect if you go there tonight on @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/e3Uf0XtvIc — Arin (@ArinCotelAltman) August 12, 2020

“We’re safe, we are ready to re-open safely, so if there’s something that’s missing from the plan, we would just ask that he share with us what we are missing so the we can adapt it and get reopened," Don said.

Tammy says their gym has done a lot for their members virtually, but there’s only so much they can do.

“So I know people can workout at home, but it's the energy, it's the energy from the classes, it's the energy from being around other people, the motivation of them working out and pushing you to be better," said Tammy.

To learn more about what the gym is doing for their members as they remain closed, visit their website.