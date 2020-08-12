More opportunities are coming to the Rensselaer County job market as the Amazon distribution center in Schodack has begun its hiring process.

The facility is being built on State Route 9 and is expected to create 1,000 new positions.

That is 200 more than originally anticipated.

Rensselaer County leaders said this is welcomed news in today's challenging economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the project has been supported by officials like County Executive Steve McLaughlin, some homeowners in Schodack were resistant to the new Amazon warehouse, citing environmental concerns.