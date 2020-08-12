A protest held in Seneca County on Wednesday called on the governor to allow casinos to reopen.

Some employees of del Lago Resort and Casino held signs outside the building, looking for support from passing vehicles.

The housekeeping staff says they're letting Governor Andrew Cuomo know the casino has met state requirements to reopen.

Hotel workers at @delLagoResort are having a peaceful walk out front of the casino/resort to tell @NYGovCuomo that they are ready to go back to work! Amber Delgado tells me the uncertanty of being able to provide for her family is very scary. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/IE9hbQXTXa — Mike Moss (@mikemossTV) August 12, 2020

Workers who spoke with Spectrum News say the uncertainty of when they'll get paid again is stressful.

"You know, am I going to be able to support my family? What's going to happen? We just don't know. So, we're out here today to make it known that we're ready to get back to work. Del Lago is ready to open safely and we're ready to get back," said Amber Delgado, a laundry attendant at del Lago.

Del Lago employees have been furloughed during its closure.