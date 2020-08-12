Will Irondequoit welcome a Chick-fil-A in the near future?

The Town Board is holding a hearing to consider the plan next month.

The Planning and Zoning Boards will also review the proposal in the coming months.

If approved, the Chick-fil-A would be located on East Ridge Road in what used to be a Staples store, and would have a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

Town Supervisor Dave Seeley says this site is perhaps the most ideal location if Chick-fil-A wants to come to the area saying there's a public hearing on the proposal next month.

There's currently one Chick-fil-A in Monroe County on West Ridge Road in Greece, and recently Henrietta town officials approved plans for a Chick-fil-A at the former Joe's Crab Shack on Marketplace Drive. Construction is underway on that location.