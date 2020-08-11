Following news last week that Bausch Health plans to spin off its eye care business Bausch & Lomb, Senator Chuck Schumer says he's spoken with the company's CEO and has been assured the move will benefit Rochester, not hurt it.

Bausch said last week that it plans to build the eye care product company on the iconic B & L brand name, but what wasn't clear is how Rochester workers would be impacted. Schumer said that in a phone call with CEO Joseph Papa, he confirmed there is minimal risk of any job cuts to the more than 1,000 area workers, and a strong possibility more jobs will be added as the company launches a new contact lens line.

Schumer says he's urging the company to once again make Rochester the headquarters for Bausch & Lomb. Valeant Pharmaceuticals moved the headquarters to New Jersey back in 2013 when it acquired B & L.