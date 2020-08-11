Businesses in Monroe County can now fill out a survey that will notify the county of how the pandemic has affected them.

Business owners are encouraged to fill out the Fast Forward Monroe survey throughout August.

The county will then use the information to develop programs to support businesses in re-opening and in retaining and hiring employees.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the survey will also help the county develop a long-term economic plan in response to the pandemic.

You can fill out the survey at monroecounty.gov/covidsurvey.