Three businesses under one roof opened at the Eastern Hills Mall on Friday.

Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi, and the new Sto Lat Bar are ready for customers.

There is a cake decorating room where people can take decorating classes, the bakery itself is open, a bar, a fast-and-casual, build-your-own pierogi-bowl polish kitchen and a full dinner service starting at 5 p.m.

Three businesses opened a new location—all in one space—at the Eastern Hills Mall this weekend: Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi and the new Sto Lat bar. We take you inside tonight on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iZg1geORSD — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) August 8, 2020

They originally planned to open back in March, but had to push back their opening date after the pandemic hit.

Now that it is up and running, the owners are excited.

"So it started with one, went onto the second and third and here we are with this beautiful living-room like space,” said Ania Duchon, president and owner of Chrusciki Bakery Inc. “We call it our European lounge, where you can come in and get breakfast, lunch and dinner and a place to hang out."

"It's three businesses under one roof, so it's humbling at how it came together, and it came together fast with how we designed it,” said Peter Coyle, Co-Owner of Sto-Lat Bar and Simply Pierogi. “We never thought it would be as good as it is."

They are open Monday-Saturday, with the bakery opening at 7 a.m. and the bar and polish kitchen opening at 11 a.m.