Boutique owner Sabine Rodgers is adapting to life during a pandemic the best way she knows how.

“When I knew we would all be wearing masks, I wanted it to be fashion,” said Rodgers.

This comes despite the lack of fans coming to the area for the Travers Stakes



The store's selection includes colorful hats, baubles, and cowboy boots.

Her store, Saratoga Saddlery, hasn’t seen the same amount of business compared to last year, when fans were allowed at the Travers Stakes. But she says there’s still a lot of foot traffic.

“We’re getting a lot of people from Long Island, Connecticut, and Jersey coming here to vacation, that here too,”

The shop is a big draw in Saratoga.

The business keeps her busy and locals employed.

It’s the stores 14th year of business, which means Rodgers has gotten pretty good at styling just about anybody.

Requests for cowgirl style wedding gear has even picked up.

“We had a couple coming in yesterday and they were super excited because they were getting married on the 18th,” said Rodgers.

Businesses like hers all throughout Saratoga are doing what they can to hold on until a better season.