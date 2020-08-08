The United States International Development Finance Corporation is putting its deal with Eastman Kodak on hold following allegations of insider trading.

On July 28, the DFC signed a letter of intent with Kodak for a $764 million loan to start a drug ingredient-making business as part of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

However, the DFC announced on Twitter Friday it will not proceed any further unless the allegations are cleared.

The House of Representatives confirmed it will investigate the Kodak pharma deal. The announcement came after the SEC also committed to an investigation.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the SEC inquiry.

Three Democratic committee chairs, including Caroyln Maloney of New York, Jim Clyburn, and Maxine Waters, requested information into the federal loan that was to launch Kodak into the generic drug-making market.

They wrote Kodak Executive Chair Jim Continenza and Adam Boehler, the CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation, and asked for documents and other details from the deal.

Kodak stock skyrocketed on the news, including stock options approved for Continenza, the day before the announcement.

Friday, Kodak announced it is appointing a special committee to oversee an internal review of recent activity by the company and related parties.

Continenza had applied for the options, two months before the deal closed.

The deal was expected to bring 300 jobs to Rochester and another 60 to St. Paul, Minnesota.