A $24 million food market project in Syracuse may be done sooner than expected.

Crews are ahead of schedule on the Salt City Market

The nearly 25,000-square feet first floor will include a grocery store, coffee shop, and chef teaching kitchen.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the project essential, so leaders hope it'll be done by the end of November.

They also hope it will help transform a problem spot in downtown Syracuse, ultimately bringing more neighbors to the area.

"We feel really confident, something that people will want to come to," said Meg O'Connell, executive director of the Allyn Family Foundation.

The Salt City Market will be on the 400 block of South Salina Street, across from the Hotel Syracuse.

Office space and mixed income apartments will fill the other floors.