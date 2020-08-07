Kodak is now appointing a special committee to oversee an internal review of recent activity by the company and related parties.

The move is connected to the announcement that the company has been granted a government loan and will launch Kodak Pharmaceutical.

The announcement and the subsequent spike in the company's stock price prompted lawmakers to request the records from Kodak's top leaders. They're looking for information from when the company secured the $765 million deal to launch its pharmaceutical division.

The internal review will be conducted for the committee by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

The SEC and the House of Representatives are both looking in to Kodak's deal amid allegations of insider trading.