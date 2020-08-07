Frank's Italian Ices in Greece has been serving up the sweet frozen desserts for generations.
Business is good for the family-run spot that's built on tradition.
It's granita in Italian and sorbet in French, but no matter what you call it, Italian ice has been the Lucchese family specialty since 1936.
Family-owned Frank's Italian Ices has been around for more than 80 years.
It started with Al Lucchese in 1936 walking street to street with a pushcart selling his Italian ice cones for a penny. Business was good he opened Al's Stand in the Edgerton neighborhood of Rochester. His son Frank started working alongside him as a kid.
"I was born in 1931, and my father, I started working with him when I was 8 or 9 years old," said Lucchese. "I stood with my father all my life. I never had a boss, my father was my boss and then until I got old and he got old and I was his boss."
Frank kept the business going and opened his place in 1986 in Gates. Now, his son Al and his grandsons Angelo and Anthony run Frank's Italian Ices on Ling Road in Greece where all the locals come to cool off.
"I would say 70 percent of my customers come in and they just want to talk about the olds days and Al's Stand, and they come and get an Italian ice and it brings them back to those days," Lucchese said.
"Lemon ice, I love lemon ice. I grew up on lemon ice and I used to see these guys when they were at Al's Stand so we go way back," said Biagio Ragusa of Greece.
"That's why it is all about family here. We are a small family business and we want our customers to feel like they are family too. They are family to us," said Lucchese.
The family tradition continues.
Frank's Italian Ices is open every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It's located on Ling Road off Dewey Avenue near the Parkway in Greece.