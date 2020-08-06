A family has finally opened its business in the town of Brighton amid the coronavirus pandemic. Five months ago, Kathy Greggo found herself in an impossible situation.



“My health inspection was scheduled for March 18, the last piece of paper I needed before I could open,” said Kathy Greggo, owner of Boomtown Cafe.

The NYC-style deli offers a limited menu, but with dine-in, take-out and delivery service



Grand opening for Boomtown Cafe is expected next spring

A native New Yorker, Greggo moved here two years ago and was planning to open a New York City-style deli in Brighton back in March. And then, the coronavirus hit.



“It was kind of heartbreaking. But at the time we never realized. Ok, so we go home for what, a week or two,” said Greggo.



A week or two turned into months. But fast forward to July 20, when Kathy was finally able to open Boomtown Cafe in the Tops Brighton Plaza.



“Our big focus is trying to develop delivering lunch and breakfast to the local businesses,” said Greggo.

For now, Boomtown Cafe offers a limited menu.



“It was really hard to kind of rewrite your business plan to accommodate whatever the new normal is going to be, which I don’t think any of us really know yet,” said Greggo.



Greggo knows the road ahead may be steep, but says she’s prepared to ride out the storm.



“I can’t tell you how supportive this community has been. I mean, how much they’ve said ‘oh, we’ve been waiting for you,’ and ‘oh, we were so worried about you,’ and ‘oh, we’re so glad you’re finally doing it,”’ said Greggo.



Boomtown Cafe is hoping to have a grand opening next spring.