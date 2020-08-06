The casino floor at Resorts World Catksills may be empty now, but management says it's ready to reopen safely.

"The idea is really to position this property in a manner that we are able to safely reopen and safely reopen for our guests and our team members," said Vice President of Government and Community Affairs Meghan Taylor.

What You Need To Know Casinos were ordered to close their doors on March 13



Resorts World Catskills says with stepped up cleaning protocols, social distancing, and new technology, they'll be able to safely reopen



The state division of the budget says the state has kept casinos closed because they invite social gatherings with customers in proximity with each other

The casino unveiled a $1 million refresh of the property with changes that begin when you enter the front doors, like thermal scanners that can detect when guests have a fever, touchless ID readers, and even a density counter to maintain limited capacity.

The casino also installed hand sanitizer and alcohol wipe stations for guests, and revamped its HVAC system.

"Our air filtration system actually does not recirculate air at all on our casino floor, so it is 100 percent fresh air," said Taylor. "In addition to that, we updated our filters to MERV 15 filters, which are actually hospital grade filters in our facility."

The casino has turned off every other slot machine, removed every other chair, and installed clear plastic dividers to facilitate social distancing. Casino officials also say each machine will be wiped down with hospital grade disinfectant by cleaning staff after every guest.

Resorts World Catskills unveiled their safe reopening plan today. With stepped up cleaning protocols (including cleaning of each machine after EVERY guest), new tech, and plexiglass barriers, management says it'll be safe for guests and staff members to return. @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/tX8Kz8Hi3P — Olivia Leach (@OliviaLeachNews) August 6, 2020

Check out this thermal scanner @RWCatskills installed at their entrance. It reads each visitor's body temperature as soon as they walk in the door. @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/CjeaJBTNXt — Olivia Leach (@OliviaLeachNews) August 6, 2020

At the blackjack tables, dealers will conduct routine wipe-downs of high-touch points, thermal disinfection of chips, and more frequent card changes.

Resorts World Catskills says that, since it was forced to close on March 13, it lost $122 million in gaming revenue. The​ casino not operating has also led to a $1.6 million loss for Sullivan County.

"This casino was a shining light to the future of economic revitalization for the Sullivan County and Catskills, and we are really anxious to continue to uphold that promise to our community once we are able to reopen," said Taylor.

According to the state division of the budget, the state has kept casinos closed because they invite social gatherings with customers in proximity with each other. But Resorts World Catskills hopes the state will respond favorably to its reopening plan.

"We are looking forward to feedback from the governor's team and the Gaming Commission on those safety measures, and are really ready to adapt to any new protocols that are issued from the state," said Taylor.