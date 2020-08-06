State lawmakers of different parties joined at King Pin Lanes in Rome on Thursday to say it's time for bowling alleys to reopen.

On Thursday, Democrat Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon was among Republican lawmakers from the Mohawk Valley, including Senator Joseph Griffo, and Assemblymembers John Salka and Brian Miller, all pushing for state guidance for bowling alleys.

Miller is a coronavirus survivor.

"When we look at reopening plans, I look at it very, very cautiously," Miller said. "I feel the bowling alleys have a good, practical plan. It has to be reviewed by the State Department of Health, and they need to work together on this. We need to get these small businesses open."

He says he would take his family bowling if they reopened.

"Right now, they don't know if you've had COVID in the past if you can get it again, so that's one thing I worry about every day because I don't want to go down that road again. But yes, if everything is approved by the State Department of Health, and the governor's office, and the plans can be implemented, but they have to be monitored too," said Miller.

Assemblyman John Salka is a New York State licensed registered respiratory therapist.

With safety measures in place, he thinks bowling alleys should reopen too.

"Their interest is to keep their businesses alive and going, and I think in my opinion, they've taken the right precautions," said Salka. "This is a tough bug to fight, no doubt about it, but we also need to be able to get on with things."

Some Bowling alley safety measures include mask wearing, social distancing, and proper ventilation systems.