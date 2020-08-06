Shut down for more than four months due to the pandemic, New York gym owners have formed an alliance. They're trying to convince the state that they can reopen safely. Without it, some gym owners fear they might not make it.

Michele Martell joined Athletic Apex in Penfield 13 years ago. She hasn’t been to her gym since March.

"I'm not understanding when we're supposed to be focused on health and fighting off disease," said Martell. "With precautions in place, why we can't come here?"

It’s a question so many gym members have. Martell says she misses her daily workouts, since COVID-19 shut down all New York gyms.

"It's the energy," she said. "It gives you energy for the rest of the day. It gives you the motivation and the mental clarity."

Gym owners, usually competitors, have teamed up to form the New York Fitness Alliance. They are lobbying state decision-makers to allow them to reopen.

"We believe, as it sits today, we can reopen safely," said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Athletic Apex. "We're doing everything we can to make sure we're set up and prepped to reopen."

A total of 75 people used to work at the Penfield gym, but because of the pandemic, all were furloughed.

"We’re in this limbo area as a gym, and there's not a lot of conversation," said Sanders. "It's not a matter of if someone's going to close down, it's when you'll close down."

Gym owners presented a detailed plan dealing with safety, social distancing, mask requirements and sanitization. More than four months after he closed his gym, Sanders is frustrated by the lack of news regarding when they might be able to reopen.

"We need to make that happen," he said. "We need to make that happen soon."

Since she can’t go to the gym, Martell says now works out in her basement. But it's not the same. She misses her daily routine.

"I always have some hope," she said. "That soon, we'll be able to start coming back here."