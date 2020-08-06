DELAND, Fla. — A new concept is coming to downtown DeLand, aimed at supporting local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The concept will allow people to be outside with open containers on Friday and Saturday nights. Customers can buy drinks and food from participating restaurants and find tables set up on closed-down streets.

Several restaurant owners came up with the idea and said it’s not all about alcohol.

“This isn’t about coming down and getting drinks and just being able to walk around drinking — that’s not what it is about. It’s about coming down and being able to enjoy downtown outside responsibly and not having to stay in one location if you don’t feel comfortable, or its too crowded or what have you," said Bill Budzinski, the owner of The Elusive Grape.

City leaders approved the idea on Monday. Now a resolution is being worked on detailing exactly how this event will work.

“Our city is very conscious about maintaining the health and safety of our citizens, but we also need to make sure that our individuals and businesses that are really struggling right now, that we need to help them out in any way possible,” said Chris Graham, a spokesperson for the city of DeLand.

Once plans are finalized, restaurants hope to start this as soon as mid-September.