Serendipity Labs announced it will open a 19,000 sq. ft. shared workplace on the 30th floor of Seneca One Towner in Downtown Buffalo in the first quarter of 2021.

The initiative is part of the new revitalization efforts in downtown Buffalo. In June, MT&T Bank and Douglas Development began work of the Tech Hub at Seneca One. That move is expected to bring some 1,500 jobs when completed.

Part of Douglas Development Corporation’s revitalization efforts in the downtown area, the Buffalo Serendipity Labs joins the network of more than 35 locations in 19 states throughout the U.S., where distributed teams and their employers can be assured the same safety and security standards are met,” read a statement from Serendipity Labs.

Serendipity Labs says technological updates will include contactless building security and touchless elevator key card access. The 30th floor will feature prominent views of Buffalo, Lake Erie, Canada, the Southern Tier and Niagara Fall.

Additionally, the company says private offices and team rooms can be customized and coworking spaces are available.

“Memberships include day passes for private offices to escape working from home and dedicated private workspace for regional teams as a substitute for conventional office leasing,” according to the company. “All Serendipity Labs also have first-class event facilities with catering options for up to 75. Meeting rooms with digital AV are ideal for off sites and training.”

John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs, said Buffalo is perfectly poised to take advantage of this burgeoning opportunity.

“As the center of the Northeastern Trade Corridor, Buffalo was already a vital hub. With all the investment in the downtown and waterfront areas, it is now an attractive alternative for the distributed workforce,” Arenas said. “We look forward to serving the business community with on-demand real estate that can flex with market conditions and corporate requirements.”