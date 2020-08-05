Owning a tea shop has been Jared Bafaro's dream. The chef worked at The Tailored Tea in Latham for three years before buying it from then-owner Annie Misir.

Since 2015, Bafaro has done a bit of everything for the business, and because of COVID-19, he's now the only employee on site. He takes people's orders, makes the food, and serves.

What You Need To Know Tailored Tea opened in 2012 and Jared Bafaro bought it in 2015



Bafaro previously worked as head chef



Bafaro has seen a sharp decrease in business because of the pandemic



He says if customers don't come, he will have to close

"Probably my favorite part; I get to do what I want," says Bafaro.

But Bafaro is also working to make sure his dream doesn't end. He says the pandemic has hit The Tailored Tea hard, and customers aren't coming like they used to.

Bafaro posted on Facebook after being forced to close early on Saturday, July 25, writing, "If things don't turn around soon, we are looking at closing for good."

Since then, things have slightly improved.

"That Facebook post went viral on Saturday night," says Bafaro. "On Sunday night, I did 21 tables and five or six to-go orders."

Still, he's hoping business stays consistent enough that he won't need to close the restaurant.