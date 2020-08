A big name in the Finger Lakes food scene is about to open in Downtown Rochester.

FLX Wienery at Roc Brewing Company is set to open on Thursday.

The brewery has expanded its space on South Union Street, and is teaming up with the high-end hot dog stand from Yates County to offer its beer with their dogs.

Spectrum News is told the Rochester location will have the same menu as the Dundee restaurant.

Roc Brewing says it's looking forward to safely hosting visitors in its expanded space.