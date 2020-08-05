A Webster bar has had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority after inspectors say they found it operating illegally.

The governor's office says the SLA inspected Burke's Grill on South Avenue in Webster this past weekend.

Officials say they found patrons standing around and drinking and not social distancing, a bartender serving without a mask, and patrons served alcohol without food - a violation of the governor's executive orders.

The bar posted on social media saying that as of August 4, the establishment was closed.

The governor's office says 10 other restaurants and bars were suspended during crackdowns this weekend and into this week.